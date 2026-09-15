HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders' 27-13 win on Sunday against Miami meant more than just a 1-0 record for Klint Kubiak.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman has the latest from Raiders headquarters in Henderson:

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak earns game ball but credits team for the win

The first-year head coach's face lit up at Monday's press conference at Raiders headquarters about a full-circle father-son moment — his father, Gary, also got his first win as an NFL head coach against the Dolphins.

"He told me that last week," Kubiak said. "That was pretty cool."

Coming off the field, Kubiak jumped for joy heading into the locker room where he earned a game ball. However, Kubiak's uncharacteristic enthusiasm was more about the team rather than his personal accolade.

"The less that myself or our guys can think about ourselves is beneficial for the Raiders, so that's what sticks out is — it's us, it's our first win," Kubiak said.

Plenty of good happened throughout the game, and there's also lots to improve upon, according to Kubiak.

"It starts with me and putting ourselves in a better position to be successful," Kubiak said. "[We] didn't run the ball very well in the second half, weren't good on third down aside from the fourth quarter. I was really pleased with our discipline."

Kubiak also gave a couple injury updates: tight end Brock Bowers and cornerback Darien Porter are both day-to-day. Bowers is recovering from a meniscus trim while Porter recovers from a foot injury.

The Raiders head to Los Angeles to face the 0-1 Chargers for Week 2, with kickoff set for 1:05 p.m.