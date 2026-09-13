Raiders betting outlook: STN Sports sets win total at 5.5 entering NFL Week 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first full weekend featuring both college and NFL football has arrived, bringing packed schedules, heightened betting activity and a sold-out Sunday at Durango Casino & Resort.

Durango sportsbook director Brandon Kennedy said the property’s elevated sportsbook experience sold out about three and a half weeks before the first full NFL Sunday.

WATCH | STN Sports sets win total at 5.5 entering NFL Week 1

Raiders Betting Outlook

“Everybody’s excited to come in for Sunday,” Kennedy said. “We can’t wait.”

Much of the local focus is on the Raiders, who open their season against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

STN Sports set the Raiders’ season win total at 5.5, with the over priced at minus-125.

“So really leaning toward the Raiders being able to win six games,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy is even more optimistic than the betting market.

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“I’m looking at the Raiders probably sitting around seven or eight,” he said. “I can’t wait to watch Kirk Cousins play.”

Cousins will start the opener, while No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza begins the season as his backup.

Although Mendoza is viewed as the Raiders’ quarterback of the future, Kennedy believes the rookie should spend the season developing.

“My hot take: I don’t think you should play him at all this year,” Kennedy said. “Treat it like a college redshirt.”

For Week 1, STN Sports lists the Raiders as 3-point home favorites at minus-120. The game’s total is set at 40 points.

The Raiders will be without All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, but running back Ashton Jeanty is expected to return after recovering from a sprained ankle. Kennedy anticipates Jeanty will be a popular player-prop selection.

“I think a lot of people are going to be betting Ashton Jeanty to score a touchdown,” Kennedy said. “You have no Brock Bowers this week. A lot of offensive focus is going to be toward Jeanty.”

The Raiders and Dolphins kick off at 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.