HENDERSON (KTNV) — Brock Bowers’ recovery is already underway as the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to open their season without their top receiving threat.

Two days after undergoing a procedure on his meniscus, the All-Pro tight end was back in the Raiders’ training room Thursday morning beginning his rehabilitation.

“He’s in good spirits,” fellow tight end Michael Mayer said. “He’s been attacking it already very well. I saw him in the training room this morning already rehabbing.”

Hear from the Raiders' offense on Bowers's injury and what it means going into their season opener:

Brock Bowers begins rehab as Raiders prepare Michael Mayer for expanded Week 1 role

Bowers is expected to miss one or two games, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network. The injury occurred during training camp and was diagnosed last week before Bowers underwent the procedure Tuesday in Dallas.

His absence begins with Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins and could extend to the Raiders’ Week 2 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bowers earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection last season despite being limited by knee injuries. He finished with 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Mayer will now assume a larger role in the offense. The former second-round pick recorded 35 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown last season.

“It’s a next-man mentality, and I’m excited for this opportunity,” Mayer said. “I’m just going to go out there and try to help my team win as best I can.”

Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko said Mayer’s versatility allows the team to use him in several ways.

“Mike does a lot of things well,” Janocko said. “His route running’s always improving, his blocking’s always improving, and just the way he finishes each play with the ball in his hand, I think that gives us an advantage.”

The Raiders also received an offensive boost with running back Ashton Jeanty returning as a full participant this week. Jeanty had been sidelined since Aug. 23 with a sprained ankle.

Jeanty said replacing Bowers’ production will require contributions from across the offense.

“Whoever steps up, gets an opportunity, make it count,” Jeanty said. “When you get that chance, make sure they never want to take you off the field after that.”

The Raiders host Miami on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.