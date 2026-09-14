Raiders' Ashton Jeanty puts tough rookie year behind him with big debut in year 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ashton Jeanty’s breakout performance provided immediate optimism for the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense.

Jeanty rushed for 102 yards on 23 carries and caught all six of his targets for 45 yards, including two touchdowns, in the Raiders’ 27-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“Our coaches did a great job preparing us for this game,” Jeanty said. “I just felt very prepared, and then as a team, we went out there and executed. So that helped me make plays as well.”

There were fears that Jeanty’s second season could be delayed after he injured his right ankle during an Aug. 23 practice. But he participated fully in all three practices this week and delivered one of the most productive performances of his young career.

“I knew I was going to be ready for Week 1,” Jeanty said. “Just putting in the work — and our training staff is one of the best. They did a good job getting me back healthy.”

Jeanty joined Christian McCaffrey and Brian Westbrook as the only players since at least 1948 with multiple games featuring at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdown receptions.

Jeanty and Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt, who accomplished the feat against New England in 2017, are the only players during that span to reach both marks in a season opener.

His versatility eased the burden on veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I can’t say enough good things about Ashton,” Cousins said. “He’s a very capable runner; you saw it today. He’s very capable in the pass game. He’s a leader for us. He’s a guy who sets a great example, does things the right way. You can put a lot on his plate mentally.

“So proud of his effort today. We really needed him. He’s a big reason we won the game.”

Jeanty’s importance was magnified by the absence of Brock Bowers following knee surgery. Without his premier tight end, first-year coach Klint Kubiak needed another playmaker, and Jeanty came through.

His performance also could quiet doubters after an uneven rookie campaign in which Jeanty averaged 3.7 yards per carry behind a struggling offensive line.

As a rookie, Jeanty showed his toughness with his ability to gain yards after contact. Against Miami, he demonstrated the burst, vision and big-play ability that made him the sixth overall selection in the NFL draft.

“The past is the past,” Jeanty said. “We’re moving forward, and we’re not worried about what happened last year. This is a new team, new staff, and we’re building a new culture here. And that’s a culture that’s going to win football games.”