Raiders great Rod Martin excited to see the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that history is being made with Las Vegas seeing its first Super Bowl ever, one legendary two-time Super Bowl champ who calls Las Vegas home is excited about The Big Game and will be at Allegiant Stadium with his wife representing Raider Nation.

Of course, I'm talking about legendary Raiders linebacker Rod Martin.

"You know Rod was a linebacker but he's such a gentle giant and I say 'Are you sure you were a linebacker?' He says oh yeah. I padded up and I laid them out," his wife, Devin, told me.

Rod still proudly sports Raiders gear from head to toe. What makes Rod especially proud is watching the legendary Super Bowl highlights that are unmatched to this day.

Rod is the face of NFL history. He holds the record for three interceptions in Super Bowl 15, when the Oakland Raiders beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The final score? 27-10, which is engraved in the blinged out Super Bowl ring that he wears proudly.

Memorabilia, like a legendary Sports Illustrated cover displayed at his home, are reminders that Rod left it all on the field.

"That's a legendary record. No one has broken then record. How does that make you feel," I asked.

"Great. Very great," Rod replied.

The Raiders have won three Super Bowls and Rod has two Super Bowl rings that he wears proudly. The second ring is from Super Bowl 18, when the Raiders beat the Washington Redskins 38-9.

His time with the Silver & Black make him a revered part of Raider Nation.

"Rod is, of course, to all of Raider Nation a legend, a hero, [and] an icon," Devin said.

Rod is even featured on the latest Madden video game for the younger generations to admire. Devin also showed us the constant fan mail that Rod still gets from Raider Nation asking him questions like when will he be inducted into the NFL Hall Of Fame.

"Not only was he a phenomenal linebacker, I can't reiterate enough the Super Bowl record that he holds. He was the team captain, along with Marcus Allen, back then. Just, everyone loves and respects Rod. That smile," Devin said smiling.

The couple now live in the valley and moved here when the Raiders moved to town. He wants nothing more than to see the Raiders in another Super Bowl and he's here in Las Vegas, rooting them on.

"That's what I am trying to do, get another one," Rod said. "You want the Raiders to get another one. I want the Raiders to get one."

For Rod, playing in the NFL from 1977 until 1988 was a dream come true.

"That's an amazing career," I told him.

"That's a long time," Rod said. "Long, long, long time."

"That's hard to do in the NFL," I replied.

Rod and Devin will be going to the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. However, he said what makes him most excited is seeing players he once went up against and the next generation of NFL players.

The legacy continues for Rod. Not only did he play in two Super Bowls, he went to the Pro Bowl twice, is in the Sports Hall Of Fame in Los Angeles, and there's an effort by fans to see him inducted into the NFL Hall Of Fame.