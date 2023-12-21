Raiders: Economic impact of Allegiant Stadium is over $2.29 billion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders are giving more insight into how they impact the local community.

On Wednesday, team officials released the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Impact Report.

According to the report, the total economic impact for Las Vegas, generated by visitors to Allegiant Stadium, exceeds $2.29 billion. Team officials said that number also includes $128 million in tax revenue. The report also states that 1.52 million people have come to Las Vegas because of the venue and 88% said it was "the primary reason for their visit".

Billboard has released their list of the top-earning stadiums for 2023. Allegiant Stadium ranks at number four, behind SoFi Stadium, Foro Sol, and MetLife Stadium. According to Billboard's list, Allegiant Stadium hosted 17 shows in 2023 with 725,000 people attending those events, which brought in $119.3 million. Billboard's data also shows that Beyonce's shows at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 were the highest-grossing events at the venue this year, making about $25.8 million with 86,500 people attending on average.

Steve Hill, the President and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, previously told Channel 13 that officials were happy with how the stadium has contributed to the local economy.

"You can feel it when these events are going on and you can see it in the financial results for the city," Hill said last year. "Allegiant Stadium has delivered way more than anticipated."

The Raiders aren't just giving back through their stadium. They are also going into the community to find ways to help. According to the impact report, since moving to Southern Nevada, the team has donated over $10 million in charitable giving, provided over 400,000 meals, and hosted over 815 community relations and youth football events.

Team officials said their first act as the Las Vegas Raiders was a $500,000 donation to eliminate school lunch and breakfast debt for qualifying school districts and charter schools enrolled in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program in Nevada and they've also had a longstanding partnership with Three Square Food Bank.

In terms of youth football events, the Raiders said they have donated 1,712 pairs of cleats, donated 990 game jerseys, and 325 helmets to Nevada high school and youth football programs. They've also hosted 3,123 student-athletes at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, including Raiders training camp, coaches' clinics, youth football skills camps, and private tours.

Team officials said "the heart and soul" of the Raiders has been a commitment to excellence and touching the lives of fans the communities they serve and that the "Greatness of the Raiders is in its Future".

"In our inaugural report, we provide an in-depth look into our impact and sustainability journey, celebrating our strides while acknowledging areas where growth is necessary," Douglass Morgan said. "As we share our progress, we must also recognize the dedication of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium team members who power our operations and practices. Together, we are defining the future of what it means to be a Raider in the dynamic heart of Las Vegas."

You can read the full report here.