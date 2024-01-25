Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby receives AP Defensive Player of the Year nomination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NFL announced the Associated Press Award Finalists for the 2023 NFL season on Thursday.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was announced as a candidate for the AP Defensive Player of the Year, presented by TCL, the team's lone nomination.

RELATED LINK: Maxx Crosby voted Commitment to Excellence winner for third straight year by Raiders teammates

Crosby is up against DaRon Bland and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and T.J. Watt from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 8 at the Resorts World Theatre. NFL Honors will also feature the announcement of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, which Crosby is also a finalist for.

The award is given to an NFL player who excels on the field and demonstrates a passion for creating impacts in their communities as well. Crosby has been a supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and recently announced the launch of The Maxx Crosby Foundation, a nonprofit dedication to the support of teen substance abuse intervention, youth wellness, animal abuse and rescue and more.