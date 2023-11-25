Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby creates nonprofit foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby has established his own nonprofit organization.

According to the organization's website, the foundation will focus on teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness, animal rescue and abuse prevention, and other charitable causes.

"My family and I have been blessed with the opportunity and a platform to give back to the communities and causes that are dear to our hearts," Crosby said in a statement. "It is my hope that the Maxx Crosby Foundation will make a significant impact and will provide direct help to those in need."

The foundation will focus on Southern Nevada, Eastern Michigan, and North Texas for their philanthropic efforts. The foundation said their first event will take place in Las Vegas at the end of the NFL season.

You can learn more about Crosby's foundation here.