Raiders' Maxx Crosby nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders' edge rusher Maxx Crosby is up for another award this season.

For the second year in a row, Crosby has been nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. It was created in 2014 and is presented to the NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, respect for the game and their opponents, and integrity in competition.

"Sportsmanship is the core of the game, the vanguard of public confidence, the keeper of game integrity," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the spirit of fair play and the values of respect, integrity, commitment to team and resiliency at the highest level of competition."

Each team nominates a player and a panel of former NFL players will select eight finalists. Then, current NFL players will submit a consensus vote on who should win. However, just like Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors, which is scheduled to take place in February. The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Last year, Crosby made it to the top eight finalists. However, he lost to Calais Campbell from the Baltimore Ravens. The last Raiders player to win the award was Charles Woodson in 2015.