Maxx Crosby voted Commitment to Excellence winner for third straight year by Raiders teammates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the third straight year, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has received the Commitment to Excellence Award.

The honor is voted upon by his teammates to the Raider that "best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season," according to a press release.

The honor comes the day after Crosby was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

This season, Crosby launched a new nonprofit organization that will focus on teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness, animal rescue and abuse prevention, and other charitable causes.

The Maxx Crosby Foundation will focus on Southern Nevada, Eastern Michigan, and North Texas for their philanthropic efforts, and their first event will take place in Las Vegas at the conclusion of the NFL season.