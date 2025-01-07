Raiders clear out lockers amid speculation that Antonio Pierce's job is in jeopardy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders' 34-20 loss to the LA Chargers on Sunday brought a disappointing season to a close.

A 4-13 record marks the franchise's fifth-worst ever and its worst since 2014. However, the team winning two of its final three games has players heading into the offseason with more optimism.

On Monday, the team cleared out their lockers to officially mark the end of what was a bumpy four months. With some players impending free agents on expiring contracts, it was a chance for potential goodbyes.

"It's bittersweet," safety Isaiah Pola-Mao said. "This might be the last time you see some of the guys. It's kind of crazy. You kind of want to take it all in, dap everybody up one more time. Tell everybody how much they appreciate them and all the hard work they go through and put their bodies through."

RELATED STORY | Raiders TE Brock Bowers could be Offensive Rookie of the Year — in a different season

With it being the NFL's so-called Black Monday, in which head coaches are fired the day after seasons end, Antonio Pierce's job security is in the headlines.

Pierce told media that he "hasn't been told anything different" regarding him remaining head coach next season. He considers talks of his job being in jeopardy as being merely chatter.

WATCH: Full Monday press conference with Antonio Pierce

Full Jan. 6, 2025 press conference with Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce

"It's only coming from outside, it's not coming from inside the building," Pierce said. "To me, there's nothing to clear up until I hear it inside the building."

Since Sunday's games, the 4-13 Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo after one season and the 3-14 Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson after three seasons.

WATCH: Year in Review: 2024 remembered for change and disappointment for Las Vegas Raiders

Year in Review: 2024 remembered for change and disappointment for Las Vegas Raiders

While cleaning out their lockers, some players spoke to Channel 13 and expressed their admiration for how Pierce led the team through a tumultuous season.

"He just kept us going," cornerback Jack Jones said. "He kept us looking forward and not behind and I think that was a big thing. He kept everybody locked in on next game and not last game."

"He's the main voice of the character of the team and the leader," cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "I think his character alone at times carries this team. We just bought in, we believed in him and he believed in us."

The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. With quarterback again a position of need this offseason, Las Vegas will be a team to watch when free agency begins in March.