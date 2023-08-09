Raiders alumni reuniting at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Faces from the past are coming back to the valley to celebrate the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Wednesday, the Silver And Black announced about 300 Raiders alumni and their guests are coming to Las Vegas for alumni weekend. The team said it's a chance to look back on the Raiders' legacy, traditions, and celebrate the mantra "Once A Raider, Always A Raider."

The Raiders' preseason opener is on Sunday as the Silver And Black get ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED LINK: NFL announces 2023-2024 regular season schedule for Las Vegas Raiders

Alumni are set to watch the game from the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium and be recognized during a special ceremony at halftime.

Raiders officials said of the players that are scheduled to attend, there will be one player representing teams for 62 straight seasons, from 1960-2021. That includes 10 Hall Of Famers: Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, Tom Flores, Mike Haynes, Ted Hendricks, James Lofton, Jim Otto, Charles Woodson, and Rod Woodson.

This year also marked the 35th anniversary of Biletnikoff being enshrined in the National Football League Hall Of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He was part of the Class of 1988 alongside Jack Ham, Alan Page, and Mike Ditka.

During this summer's Enshrinement, members of the Class of 1988 will be honored on the 35th anniversary of their entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



They include:



-Jack Ham

-Alan Page

-Fred Biletnikoff

-Mike Ditka



Full Story: https://t.co/GZqP5KcuBa pic.twitter.com/FNpJY1Dt09 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 18, 2023

According to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame, that year is tied for the second smallest class in the Hall's history.

Biletnikoff spent his entire career with the Raiders and suited up for 14 seasons. He was also named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI, which was the team's first Super Bowl win after the Silver And Black beat the Minnesota Vikings 32-14.

Kick-off for Sunday's game is at 1 p.m.