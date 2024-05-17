Raider Nation takes to social media to react to the team's schedule release

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday's NFL schedule release unveiled the dates, times, and networks for all 32 teams while providing humorous and cinematic announcement videos.

The Las Vegas Raiders open their season by visiting the L.A. Chargers on September 8.

Notable details of the Silver And Black's 2024 slate include the team only being given one primetime spot, their fewest night games since 2015. Besides that Week 15 Monday Night Football spot against the Falcons, the Raiders have another national window game on Black Friday at the Chiefs.

Also of note, the Raiders will not play a home game until Week 3 for the second straight season. Las Vegas' home opener at Allegiant is against the Panthers. The Silver And Black will host the Steelers in an 'Immaculate Reception' rematch for another season. And in December, the Raiders will visit their former starting quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints in Week 17 with potential playoff implications.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustration on certain topics and optimism ahead of the season.

WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders fans react to 2024 schedule

Antonio Pierce and the Raiders' offseason program continues, with the draft and rookie mini-camp in the books. Voluntary OTA workouts begin on Monday, May 20.