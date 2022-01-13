One-on-one with Raiders' kicker Daniel Carlson

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — From nailing a 47-yard field goal that sent the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs to five walk-off wins this season… Daniel Carlson has become Mr. Reliable for the Raiders.

"It was completely wild. Just a really unique situation where that game-winner kind of was going to cost one team not making the playoffs, which was the Chargers but sneaked the Steelers into the playoffs. And obviously helped us as well get a better seed," Carlson said.

The 2021 season has proven to be the most successful season yet for the former fifth-rounder. However, that success didn’t happen overnight.

In fact, it took hitting rock bottom first as Carlson was cut from the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, a day after he missed three field goals in a game against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think it was the second game of my rookie season when I got cut. I was shocked," Carlson said. "I didn't really know what was gonna happen after that. But to battle through that adversity. I feel like you learn a lot from moments like that."

A reminder of how our setbacks can propel us in life. Carlson has now yet to miss a field goal inside Allegiant Stadium.

“We've had just crazy exciting games throughout the season. I think we've made the NFL record of most games that ended with a game-winning play. Five game-winning field goals, one game-winning pass in the last second," Carlson said. "So, it's been just a very dramatic season, in a lot of ways and to be able to do that in front of the home crowd was just so special.”

It’s a home crowd that’s provided an extra spark for the Raiders all season long.

“Obviously Raiders fans are from all over, they're still fans coming in from California and stuff. But it's been really cool just to feel like we're Vegas’ home team finally. Because a year without any fans in that stadium was brutal. And to finally get connected and have that energy is really cool.”

The Raiders are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Las Vegas time. This is the team's first postseason appearance since the 2016 season.