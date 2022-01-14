Raider Nation gears up for playoffs watch parties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders fans are gearing up to watch the Silver and Black make their first playoffs appearance since 2016.

The Raiders (10-7) face-off against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) for the Wild-Card Round on Saturday.

The team clinched a playoff berth after winning last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 in overtime. In the final play of that game, kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 47-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game.

Fans said it was the perfect ending to a tumultuous regular season.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” said Black Hole fan Jeoff Hammond. “Just so happy I was. It was taking everything in me being in front of the camera not to cry that we made it.”

Hammond watched the rest of the game from his car after getting off work. He is a host for The Spotlight Raiders Talk podcast. This weekend for the playoff game, he plans to watch the game at home while other fans are looking to enjoy the game at a watch party.

The Black Hole diehard Raiders fan group plan to gather at Trago Lounge inside the Tropicana on the Strip, while Raiders Tavern and Grill at the M Resort Spa Casino will welcome sports crowds alike.

Several sportsbooks, restaurants and bars across the valley will host watch parties.

The kick-off for Saturday’s game is at 1:30 p.m. PST.

