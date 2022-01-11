Raiders Daniel Carlson's Game-Winning Field Goal Sparks Donations

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — When Las Vegas Raiders' Daniel Carlson kicked the game-winning field goal on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, not only did it send the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs, it was also the beginning of helping a good cause.

Andy Bischel, the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, stated, “After the game, they started coming in, it was just a trickle. Then it was like, wow, okay, This is actually picking up steam. I think we're over 150 donations now and over $2,500.”

Steelers' fans began donating to one of Carlson’s “My Cause My Cleats” organizations, the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada. It’s a way to thank the Raiders’ kicker for also sending their team to the playoffs.

“They're using a lot of different numbers, right, a lot of $7 for Ben Roethlisberger’s number," stated Bischel. "Some $2, you know, for Daniel’s number, but the score was another one they used.”

Bischel added, “They leave fantastic messages. This one's good ‘in honor of kicky boy kicks.’ exclamation point. Steeler fan. And then ‘Daniel Carlson the golden footed kicker of all Steeler fans dreams.’”

As of Tuesday morning, the donations have nearly doubled with over $5,386.41 raised, and it doesn’t look like the donations are stopping any time soon.

“In this time, operating is tough. Right? This time for the Raiders to be a rallying point and then to see that that rallying point, consolidate around the Boys and Girls club. I mean, that's awesome. It's just fun. It gives a lift to, you know, our kids, for sure, but also our staff that are going through pretty rough operating time. ”

It’s a reminder on the true impact of sports.

“It just shows that NFL is community," stated Bischel. "You know, I mean, it really does build community.”

It’s a community that’s proven to expand beyond any team color. The Raiders will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in the Wild Card Round. Kickoff is set for 1:30PM.

