Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole to represent Las Vegas Raiders at 2024 Pro Bowl Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas Raiders are heading to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter AJ Cole have been selected to represent the Silver And Black. This will be their third career Pro Bowl selections.

Among defensive lineman, Crosby ranks second in tackle with 88, third in sacks with 13.5, and is tied for first in tackles for loss with 21. He is the only defensive lineman since 2000 to have 85-plus tackles and 20-plus tackles for loss in consecutive seasons.

For Cole, he ranks second in the National Football League in net punting average at 44.8 and fourth in gross punting average at 50.0. He has downed 33 punts inside the 20-yard line at 46.5, which is the fourth-best percentage this season.

The pair will have to travel this year since the Pro Bowl Games have moved from Las Vegas to Orlando. The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place over several days and wrap up on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium with a flag football game.