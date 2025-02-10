Watch Now
Locals celebrate The Big Game with Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for fan fest

Thousands of fans joined some of the Raiders players at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday to watch The Big Game.
The Raiders and football fans came together to not only watch The Big Game on Sunday, but they also celebrated the future of the Silver &amp; Black and the NFL possibly bringing the show back to Vegas.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not only did local NFL fans watch The Big Game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, but they also celebrated the real possibility of it returning to Las Vegas sooner rather than later.

"The NFL experience went well last year, the only problem was a little bit of the traffic," Vegas local Jim Gostomski said as he worked the game last year. "Otherwise yes, bring all the Super Bowls to Las Vegas."

Whenever the Super Bowl is back in the sports capital of the world, the Raiders want to be playing with their new leadership in the building.

“It just seems like the energy in the building is good and people are excited to have him [Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll]," Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford said. "That’s a high energy coach that you want to have on your team.”

The Silver and Black's excitement goes for all of the new hires.

“These guys have a blue print on where they previously came from so that’s a positive," Raiders Linebacker (1994-98) James Folston said.

