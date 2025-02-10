Locals celebrate The Big Game with Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for fan fest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Not only did local NFL fans watch The Big Game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, but they also celebrated the real possibility of it returning to Las Vegas sooner rather than later.

"The NFL experience went well last year, the only problem was a little bit of the traffic," Vegas local Jim Gostomski said as he worked the game last year. "Otherwise yes, bring all the Super Bowls to Las Vegas."

Entertainment at its finest: Remembering Super Bowl week in Vegas a year later

Entertainment at its finest: Remembering Super Bowl week in Vegas a year later

Whenever the Super Bowl is back in the sports capital of the world, the Raiders want to be playing with their new leadership in the building.

“It just seems like the energy in the building is good and people are excited to have him [Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll]," Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford said. "That’s a high energy coach that you want to have on your team.”

Pete Carroll and John Spytek ready to get the Raiders back to their winning ways

[FULL PRESSER] John Spytek and Pete Carroll outline plans for the future of the Las Vegas Raiders

The Silver and Black's excitement goes for all of the new hires.

“These guys have a blue print on where they previously came from so that’s a positive," Raiders Linebacker (1994-98) James Folston said.

