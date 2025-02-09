Entertainment at its finest: Remembering Super Bowl week in Vegas a year later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LIX kicking off in New Orleans means it's been one year since Las Vegas hosted "The Big Game" for the first time ever.

The Entertainment Capital being home of Super Bowl LVIII put the iconic Las Vegas Strip at the center stage of attention for the biggest game in American sports.

With the home of the Raiders dressed out for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the Vegas skyline glowed in purple with NFL visuals shining from the Sphere and on Caesars Palace.

With Super Bowl Sunday on February 11, the game itself became an instant classic. The Chiefs beat the 49ers in the waning seconds of overtime to capture the team's second straight Super Bowl title.

The game became the most-watched telecast in history, with an average of 123.7 million viewers. The week as a whole generated a staggering $1 billion economic impact for Las Vegas, second only to the 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in one event affecting the city.

Channel 13's Nick Walters goes digging through memories of the week that was in Vegas, from the first Super Bowl Opening Night with fans in attendance to a fan experience at Mandalay Bay that attracted flocks of locals and visitors.

The Chiefs will go for a three-peat in New Orleans when they host the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch of the Super Bowl in 2023 which the Chiefs won 38-35.