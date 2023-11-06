Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders win against NY Giants under new era with interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 19:26:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new era with interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce leading the Las Vegas Raiders looked good against the NY Giants.

Our sports reporters Nick Walters and Tina Nguyen were at the Raiders game Sunday to give a more in-depth look into the plays and stats of the team.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell made his second-regular season career start. He is one of six rookie quarterbacks to start Sunday in the NFL.

Sunday's game was a highly-anticipated match-up. The Raiders were under new leadership, with former head coach and general manager Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler fired by owner Mark Davis.

The team also relieved offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi.

Champ Kelly is the interim general manager after serving as an assistant in his second season.

In the first quarter, the Raiders’ first offensive drive under Pierce is a 6-play, 67-yard march capped off by a Jakobi Meyers TD run.

The Raiders keep it going with RB Josh Jacobs. He found the end-zone for his fourth rushing TD of the season.

Jacobs makes a 1-yard rush to lead the Giants 21-0. With four seconds left in the second quarter, Daniel Carlson makes a 24-yard field goal to up the score by three.

This is the first time this season where the Raiders offense scored more than 20 points.

In the third quarter, Raiders' Carlson made a 24-yard field goal. Score 27 to nothing.

The Giants finally make it on the scoreboard with DeVito to Robinson's touchdown. Giants Daniels Jones was ruled out with a knee injury, and CB Marcus Peters was ruled out with a knee injury.

Final score: Raiders 30-6.

