Las Vegas Raiders visiting local high schools for Friday Night Showcase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders' Friday Night Showcase series is back this season.

Raiders alumni as well as Raiderettes visit premier high school football games across Southern Nevada.

As part of a partnership with Intermountain Health, schools are given customized banners, cheer cards, eye black, sweatbands, special decals, and other Raiders-themed items. Teams are also given gloves from Nike.

On Friday, Sept. 1, the Silver And Black are stopping by the annual "Bone Game" between the Las Vegas High Wildcats and the Rancho High Rams. Raiders alumni and Raiderettes will help with the coin toss before kickoff and present the winning team with a trophy.

Each week, the Raiders also select a Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week. The award was named after two-time Raiders Super Bowl winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Flores. The award recognizes high school football coaches who demonstrate hard work and dedication to their programs and players' success.

Each winner received a $1,000 donation from the Raiders Foundation to their football program. At the end of the year, a coach will be named the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Year and will be the Raiders' nominee for the Don Shula Coach of the Year award.

Centennial High School Coach DJ Campbell won the honor in Week One. Foothill High School coach Vernon Brown is this week's honoree. His team traveled to Overton and defeated Moapa Valley High School 45-7.

The Raiders are also honoring student-athletes by naming one athlete as the Most Outstanding Performer each week. Week One was Centennial High School quarterback Vic P., while Week Two's honor is going to Foothill High School quarterback Mason D.

You can see the full list of honorees here.