Las Vegas Raiders sign draft picks, undrafted free agents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson, the team announced on Friday. The defensive end from Texas Tech was drafted seventh overall.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, it's a four-year rookie contract with an option for a fifth year.

Wilson is from Henderson, Texas and went to West Rusk High School where the school mascot was the Raiders. His friends, family, and former coaches told our ABC affiliate in Tyler, Texas it's exciting to continue his career as a Raider.

"It was meant to be," said West Rush High School principal Jake Jackson. "I didn't care where he went. We're a Tyree Wilson fan club in West Rusk so being a Las Vegas Raider sounds great to me."

Jackson adds that Wilson has never been afraid of hard work.

“The one thing I noticed about Tyree is that he loves practice, he enjoys practice,” Jackson said. “He enjoyed conditioning, believe it or not, if he didn’t, he faked it.”

Wilson started his career at Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech. During his college career, he played in 44 games with 121 tackles and 17 sacks. As a senior in 2022, Wilson was named first-team All-Big 12 Conference and first-team All-American by USA Today, The Athletic and Phil Steele Magazine.

The Silver and Black drafted nine players during the NFL draft and as of Friday morning, the team has announced they have signed six of them. That includes wide receiver Tre Tucker from Cincinnati, quarterback Aidan O'Connell from Purdue, safety Christopher Smith II from Georgia, linebacker Amari Burney from Florida, and defenseive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera from Miami.

On Friday, the Raiders also announced they had signed 10 undrafted free agents and one player from the International Player Pathway Program. That includes UNLV defensive end Adam Plant. You can see the full list below.

