Bishop Gorman to UNLV, and then the Las Vegas Raiders: Meet linebacker Adam Plant Jr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting the chance to play at the next level is a once in a lifetime opportunity, but when you're getting to do it in your hometown, it's a dream come true.

For Las Vegas's own Adam Plant Jr., his dream is now a reality.

"This has been a childhood dream since I was 8 years old," shared Plant Jr. "When I first decided to strap on the cleats, put the helmet on for the first time officially. I felt like this was something that was destined to be."

PREVIOUS: Adam Plant Jr. goes from Bishop Gorman to UNLV, signing rookie deal with Raiders

From his high school football days at Bishop Gorman High School to representing the Scarlet and Grey for the UNLV Rebels, the linebacker is now getting his shot with the silver and black by signing an undrafted rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"It's beautiful to play at all 3 powerhouses here, and to be able to represent Las Vegas very well," Plant Jr. said. "I love Las Vegas."

Nevertheless, the Raiders are not just getting a player that's home grown, they're getting someone who is ready to seize the opportunity.

"A lot of grit, a lot of work. Somebody who is hungry. Somebody who has a lot to prove. Being an undrafted free agent, I'm already coming in with a chip on my shoulder, so I already know it's a lot of work that I have to put in and I'm excited for this opportunity," said Plant Jr.