Adam Plant Jr. goes from Bishop Gorman to UNLV, signing rookie deal with Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Bishop Gorman High School to UNLV, and now, the Las Vegas Raiders!

Linebacker Adam Plant Jr. has officially signed a rookie deal with the Raiders.

The former UNLV Rebel recorded 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 55 total tackles with UNLV.

He's now making his NFL dream come true by getting a shot with the silver and black.

"A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of focus, a lot of mentorship from my family and to stick with me through it all," Plant Jr. said. "I'm very blessed to be able to stay at home and play at the highest level with the Raiders. I'm very excited for it."

Plant Jr. is one of three local players to get a shot at the next level. The others are Dalton Kincade with the Buffalo Bills and Dorian Thompson-Robinson with the Cleveland Browns.