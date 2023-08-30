Las Vegas Raiders release initial roster for 2023 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have trimmed down the roster and have finalized it ahead of the the first regular season game.
On Tuesday, the Silver And Black announced who made the cut. That includes:
- Ameer Abdullah
- Davante Adams
- Jakorian Bennett
- Jacob Bobenmoyer
- Brandon Bolden
- Curtis Bolton
- Amari Burney
- Adam Butler
- Daniel Carlson
- DeAndre Carter
- AJ Cole
- Maxx Crosby
- Divine Deablo
- Jermaine Eluemunor
- Marcus Epps
- Brandon Facyson
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Justin Herron
- Nate Hobbs
- Austin Hooper
- Jesper Horsted
- Brian Hoyer
- Josh Jacobs
- Andre James
- John Jenkins
- Jakob Johnson
- Chandler Jones
- Malcolm Koonce
- David Long Jr.
- Luke Masterson
- Michael Mayer
- Jordan Meredith
- Jakobi Meyes
- Kolton Miller
- Tre'von Moehrig
- Thayer Munford Jr.
- Bilal Nichols
- Aidan O'Connell
- Dylan Parham
- Marcus Peters
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
- Hunter Renfrow
- Amik Robertson
- Nesta Jade Silvera
- Chris Smith II
- Robert Spillane
- Roderic Teamer
- Jerry Tillery
- Tre Tucker
- Greg Van Roten
- Zamir White
- Kristian Wilkerson
- Tyree Wilson
- Byron Young
Dalton Wagner was placed on the reserve list. The Silver And Black also announced they have acquired a 2024 sixth-round draft pick after trading Neil Farrell Jr.
Of the 54 players on the roster, only 15 were playing for the Raiders before head coach Jose McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler took over the team last year.
The Raiders are gearing up for the regular season. Their first game will be on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10.
