Las Vegas Raiders release initial roster for 2023 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have trimmed down the roster and have finalized it ahead of the the first regular season game.

On Tuesday, the Silver And Black announced who made the cut. That includes:



Ameer Abdullah

Davante Adams

Jakorian Bennett

Jacob Bobenmoyer

Brandon Bolden

Curtis Bolton

Amari Burney

Adam Butler

Daniel Carlson

DeAndre Carter

AJ Cole

Maxx Crosby

Divine Deablo

Jermaine Eluemunor

Marcus Epps

Brandon Facyson

Jimmy Garoppolo

Justin Herron

Nate Hobbs

Austin Hooper

Jesper Horsted

Brian Hoyer

Josh Jacobs

Andre James

John Jenkins

Jakob Johnson

Chandler Jones

Malcolm Koonce

David Long Jr.

Luke Masterson

Michael Mayer

Jordan Meredith

Jakobi Meyes

Kolton Miller

Tre'von Moehrig

Thayer Munford Jr.

Bilal Nichols

Aidan O'Connell

Dylan Parham

Marcus Peters

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Hunter Renfrow

Amik Robertson

Nesta Jade Silvera

Chris Smith II

Robert Spillane

Roderic Teamer

Jerry Tillery

Tre Tucker

Greg Van Roten

Zamir White

Kristian Wilkerson

Tyree Wilson

Byron Young

Dalton Wagner was placed on the reserve list. The Silver And Black also announced they have acquired a 2024 sixth-round draft pick after trading Neil Farrell Jr.

Of the 54 players on the roster, only 15 were playing for the Raiders before head coach Jose McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler took over the team last year.

The Raiders are gearing up for the regular season. Their first game will be on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10.

