LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders named the first Black female team president in NFL history on Thursday: Sandra Douglass Morgan.

Morgan, an attorney, serves on the board of directors for Allegiant Travel Company and Caesars Entertainment.

#Raiders new team president Sandra Douglass Morgan: “I believe in the future of the Raiders.” — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) July 7, 2022

Thursday's appointment makes NFL history, but it's not the first time Morgan has made history in her career. She was also the first Black female chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Before that, she was the first Black city attorney in the state of Nevada when she worked for the City of North Las Vegas.

She replaces Dan Ventrelle, who was fired in early May.

For the Raiders, it's not the first time the team is first the league in appointing female executives. Amy Trask made history as the first-ever female CEO of an NFL team when the Raiders (then of Oakland) gave her the job in 1997.

Morgan takes on the role during a bit of a tumultuous time for the Raiders, between the scandalous departure of head coach Jon Gruden, arrests and criminal citations of players, and reports that Ventrelle was fired for informing the league of complaints about the working environment.