Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is 'no longer with the Raiders organization'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle is "no longer with the Raiders organization," owner Mark Davis announced on Friday.

Ventrelle was with the Raiders for 18 years as an executive vice president and general counsel before he was promoted to interim president in 2021, according to the NFL.

Davis and the Raiders gave no reason for Ventrelle's departure in a brief statement.

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," the statement reads. "We will have no further comment at this time."