Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is 'no longer with the Raiders organization'

Pro Bowl Football
Rick Scuteri/AP
AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby Helmet of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Pro Bowl Football
Posted at 12:08 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 15:08:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders team president Dan Ventrelle is "no longer with the Raiders organization," owner Mark Davis announced on Friday.

Ventrelle was with the Raiders for 18 years as an executive vice president and general counsel before he was promoted to interim president in 2021, according to the NFL.

Davis and the Raiders gave no reason for Ventrelle's departure in a brief statement.

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," the statement reads. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH