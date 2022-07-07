Las Vegas reacts to new Raiders president

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sandra Douglass Morgan was named President of the Las Vegas Raiders by Owner Mark Davis on Thursday. Las Vegas has a lot to say after the team introduced the first Black female team president in NFL history.

Morgan is a graduate of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas’ William S. Boyd School of Law and the University of Nevada, Reno.

“I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family,” said Raiders owner, Mark Davis. “Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”

A Las Vegas native, Morgan has 20 years of experience as a chief regulator, director, attorney and advisor to gaming companies, integrated resorts and casinos, and telecommunications companies.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to join the Raiders at one of the most defining times in the team’s history,” Morgan said. “This team’s arrival in Las Vegas has created a new energy and opportunities we never dreamed possible. I look forward to taking this team’s integrity, spirit and commitment to excellence on the field into every facet of this organization.”

Allegiant provided a statement after hearing the news.

Allegiant is thrilled the Raiders have selected Sandra Douglass Morgan to oversee the Silver and Black’s front office moving forward. As an Allegiant board member, we’ve seen first-hand how her knowledge and experience benefits an organization and embodies a commitment to excellence. As a local company and the naming rights partner of Allegiant Stadium, we know she will hit the ground running with a proven track record of leading major dynamic initiatives in Southern Nevada. Sandra’s sterling resume of achievements can only be matched by her immense character. Her leadership, charisma, and never-back-down attitude make Sandra a natural fit for guiding the future of this legendary NFL franchise. This is incredible news for the Raiders, their partners, fans and the Las Vegas community at large. She’ll lead the team with great confidence and Raider Nation will be extremely proud to call Sandra one of their own. Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

The City of North Las Vegas also welcomed Morgan in a Facebook post as she was a former CNLV city attorney.

The Theta Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. based in Las Vegas shared their excitement for their soror via a Facebook post.

History has been made!! So excited for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Theta Theta Omega Chapter member Sandra Douglass Morgan who is the President of the Las Vegas Raiders Sandra is the first black female President in NFL history. We are so proud of her! #akatto

Also congratulating Morgan on Facebook was the Theta Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.