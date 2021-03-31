Las Vegas Raiders' Marc Badain discusses team's performance center in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson has become home to several sports teams recently, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayor Debra March spoke with Raiders President Marc Badain during her "Mondays with the Mayor" weekly video about what drew the team to Henderson.

"Well, we looked all over the valley," he said, "and we wanted a place that would allow our staff, our players, our coaches, all of the people that work for the Raiders to live nearby and allow access to the best schools, the best parks, the best facilities."

"And really provide an elevated standard of living, and when you reached out to us and showed us this location, it was a real easy decision for us," added Badain.

