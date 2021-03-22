Raiders Tavern & Grill opening April 1 at M Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — M Resort Spa Casino has announced a general public opening date for the much-anticipated Raiders Tavern & Grill of April 1.

The world’s only official Raiders-themed restaurant will be accepting reservations on OpenTable starting on March 26.

NOTE: Date for reservations has changed from March 24 to March 26.

Walk-up customers will also be able to be seated on a first-come-first-served basis. Hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday & Sunday.

This one-of-a-kind venue will eventually have a seating capacity of 200 and will follow all state mandates for social distancing and safe operation. Outdoor dining is also available with views of the spectacular M Pool and large televisions.

The restaurant’s vast menu will have a great variety from stadium favorites and sports bar fare to larger entrees, soups, and salads, sandwiches, and build your own burgers.

Signature Raiders Tavern & Grill entrees will include seared salmon, homemade barbecue, street tacos, seafood items, and wood-fired pizzas. Additionally, a portion of the menu will focus on the healthier, lighter fare and include vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Raiders Tavern & Grill will also offer weekly special menu items and events such as a mid-week crab leg night.

For dessert lovers, sweets will include homemade items like bread pudding, strawberry shortcake, and ice cream cocktails and sundaes. For private events and small groups, the Remy Martin Lounge inside the restaurant will accommodate up to 25 guests. This will be the perfect spot to book group reservations for the Final Four, Draft Day, and other special occasions.

A happy hour and drink menu will be a major highlight of the Raiders Tavern & Grill, too. The venue will feature more than 20 beer taps, a tequila and whiskey list, and two uniquely branded bars. One will be the Modelo Bar, themed and decorated similarly to its bar at Allegiant Stadium. The second one will be the Remy Martin Bar and will offer a long list of specialty cocktails.

PREVIOUS: M Resort announces first official Raiders-themed restaurant

Raiders Tavern & Grill is independently owned and operated by M Resort Spa Casino, the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders. Fans of the Silver & Black can also commemorate the partnership by picking up their special edition Raiders-M Resort MyChoice player cards for a limited time only. A retail store will also be incorporated into the Raiders Tavern & Grill featuring Raiders merchandise and apparel.