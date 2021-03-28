Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller inspiring local youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders' player Darren Waller is helping make our community a better place.

Today, he spent the day talking to kids in hopes of inspiring them.

He was at the weekly event hosted by Chef Jeff Henderson and his non-profit.

They help teens in North Las Vegas who have been in prison, foster care, or who are struggling socially.

Waller even took pictures with a firefighter who saved a little girl from a fire last weekend.