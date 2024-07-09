Las Vegas Raiders hosting free public practices at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the upcoming season and will host practices at Allegiant Stadium, which are free and open to the public.

According to the team, practices are scheduled for Wednesday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 20.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and practice is set to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans will be randomly selected to take photos on the field after practice, you can watch player intros, catch a performance by the Raiderettes, listen to players and coaches who will wear mics during practice, and grab gear at The Raider Image.

While the event is free, you will need a ticket to get in since space is limited.

You can learn more, including how to reserve your tickets,