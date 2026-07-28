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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks as training camp underway

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak
KTNV
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Training camp is underway, and we are just a little over two weeks away from the first preseason game of the newest iteration of the Las Vegas Raiders.

This season break has seen a new head coach and a newly signed quarterback, not to mention drafting first-round pick Fernando Mendoza.

With all that, we are hearing from Head Coach Klint Kubiak today.

You can watch those full remarks here:

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist