Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks as training camp underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Training camp is underway, and we are just a little over two weeks away from the first preseason game of the newest iteration of the Las Vegas Raiders.

This season break has seen a new head coach and a newly signed quarterback, not to mention drafting first-round pick Fernando Mendoza.

With all that, we are hearing from Head Coach Klint Kubiak today.

You can watch those full remarks here: