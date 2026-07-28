Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak speaks as training camp underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Training camp is underway, and we are just a little over two weeks away from the first preseason game of the newest iteration of the Las Vegas Raiders.
This season break has seen a new head coach and a newly signed quarterback, not to mention drafting first-round pick Fernando Mendoza.
With all that, we are hearing from Head Coach Klint Kubiak today.
You can watch those full remarks here:
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One-on-one with Your Boy Q ahead of Las Vegas Raiders training campNational radio and podcast host covering all things Raiders, Your Boy Q, sat down with Alex Eschelman ahead of Las Vegas Raiders training camp.
One-on-one with Your Boy Q ahead of Las Vegas Raiders training campNational radio and podcast host covering all things Raiders, Your Boy Q, sat down with Alex Eschelman ahead of Las Vegas Raiders training camp.
Raiders sign No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to a 4-year, $57.27M contractQuarterback Fernando Mendoza, the top overall pick in this year’s draft, signed a four-year, $57.27 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
Kubiak: Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza improving fast as training camp loomsFernando Mendoza is preparing for his role as the Las Vegas Raiders' potential franchise quarterback. The real pressure will start to hit in late July during training camp.