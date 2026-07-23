Raiders sign No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to a 4-year, $57.27M contract

HENDERSON (AP) — Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the top overall pick in this year's draft, signed a four-year, $57.27 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
The Raiders hold a fifth-year option.
Mendoza was the last of the Raiders' 10 draft picks to sign.
“I’m excited to get this thing signed," Mendoza said on the team's social media post. "I’m excited to be a part of the silver and black. Can’t wait.”
He ran the third-team offense in organized team activities and minicamp, but is expected to take on a larger role in training camp, which begins Wednesday.
Veteran Kirk Cousins, who signed a free-agent contract worth $20 million guaranteed, enters camp as the No. 1 quarterback.
How long Cousins hangs on to that spot will be the main storyline in camp and perhaps into the season.
Mendoza hopes to translate the success he experienced in his final season of college football in which he won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to its first national championship.
Also, star pass rusher Maxx Crosby said on his podcast “The Rush” that he would join the rookies for their training camp. Crosby has been working his way back from knee surgery.
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Raiders look to "earn the shield" in OTA'sFernando Mendoza draws attention, but Kirk Cousins' veteran presence looms large as Las Vegas opens organized team activities.
Las Vegas Raiders look to "earn the shield" in OTA'sFernando Mendoza draws attention, but Kirk Cousins' veteran presence looms large as Las Vegas opens organized team activities.