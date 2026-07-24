LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National radio and podcast host covering all things Raiders, Your Boy Q, sat down with Alex Eschelman ahead of Las Vegas Raiders training camp.

You can watch that interview here:

One-on-one with Your Boy Q ahead of Las Vegas Raiders training camp

Alex: "Training camp is coming up this week, what are you going to look at?"

Q: "Fernando Mendoza is going to be the belle of the ball; he's the one that everyone's paying attention to. I'm excited for the fans because they finally have hope with Fernando Mendoza."

Alex: "A big part of that is Kirk Cousins taking the reins at first. It sounds as though he'll be the starter. However, what will Fernando Mendoza have to do in camp to give the coaches a run for their money?"

Q: "There was a time in mandatory mini camp when Cousins lined up the players and a wide receiver didn't line up in the right spot and Cousins said, 'hey, you over here.' I remember looking at one of our colleagues and I said — Fernando can't do that yet. Learning from Kirk Cousins is great. The Raiders are in a position where they have options."

Alex: "The offensive line is going be the tone setters."

Q: "They have to work on five guys being on the same page, and so that's not easy to do, and it's not necessarily the five best offensive linemen; it's the five that work together the best. So we know the center position's already accounted for, Tyler Linderbaum, Kolton Miller, we know he's a left tackle. Everything else is up in the air."

Alex: "What's the goal for the Raiders come the end of training camp and come week one?"

Q: "The offensive line needs to be identified. There's been seasons where it's been week four or five, and they're still tinkering with the offensive line. We should be able to see what the identity of this team is going to be. There's been seasons where I didn't know all season long who this team wanted to be.

"Obviously the quarterback will be named, we all believe it's going to be Kirk Cousins, but how far behind is Fernando Mendoza? The bye week would be a perfect time to make the transition, but it doesn't come until week 13. So, can you keep that guy on the sideline that long? I think ideally, it'd be great because you come out of the bye and you have home game, home game, home game, Arizona...that would be a great way to give him some good runs his rookie year and then go into the offseason and build on that."