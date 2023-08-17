Las Vegas Raiders Foundation, team supporting relief efforts in Maui

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders said they are lending support to relief efforts in Maui from the Ninth Island.

Officials said the Raiders Foundation is going to contribute $100,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Raiders employees also plan to assemble care packages.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by the Maui wildfires, both in Hawaii and here in our community,” said Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. “We hope our efforts remind those affected that our hearts are with them and we are sending them strength and comfort.”

Raiders players will also wear Ninth Island t-shirts during warm-ups when they face the Los Angeles Rams Saturday.

The shirt will also be on sale online beginning Saturday.

Officials said 100% of net proceeds will be raised and donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Resilience Fund. According to a media release, this donation will go to supporting the needs of the community, such as food, shelter and financial services.