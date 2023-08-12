How Las Vegas residents can help those impacted by devastating wildfires in Maui

(KTNV) — As devastating wildfires ravage the Hawaii island of Maui, the Las Vegas community is finding ways to help.

Through Channel 13 and the Scripps Howard Fund, you can donate to nonprofit organizations working to provide relief for those who've lost everything in the fires ravaging the island. Here's how to donate:

Give online through this secure donation link or text "Maui" to 50155.

Scripps Howard Fund Maui Wildfire Relief

Support campaigns have also popped up throughout Las Vegas. Here are a few ways you can contribute:

Island Sushi & Grill - Henderson

For the next two weeks, Island Sushi & Grill will donate 10% of every Hawaiian Plate Lunch to Kākoʻo Maui, a fund organized by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement that is having every dollar matched.

Golden Tiki - Chinatown

The popular Las Vegas tiki bar will offer a $5 "Maui Strong" shot with 100% of the proceeds donated to Maui fire relief, "as long as supplies last."

Local businesses collecting supplies

Several businesses in the valley are collecting supplies they plan to fly directly to Maui. Those include dry food, pet supplies, clothes and medical supplies.

Donations can be dropped of at these local business locations:



Generations Kitchen at 6280 S. Valley View Blvd. (cross streets: Valley View Boulevard, north of Sunset Road)

Honors Brand at 9175 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (cross streets: Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Pebble Road)

2 Scoops of Aloha at 9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd. (cross streets: Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Silverado Ranch Boulevard)

9th Island Kava at 5447 S. Rainbow Blvd. (cross streets: Rainbow Boulevard, south of Hacienda Avenue)

Additional support:

The Wells Fargo Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to the Homestead Community Development Corporation, to provide direct support to trust land families displaced from homes and jobs as a result of the wildfires.

A range of national organizations including the American Red Cross, GlobalGiving and GoFundMe are collecting relief funds. Find more ways to help and donate here.