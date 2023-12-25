Las Vegas Raiders face Chiefs at Arrowhead for AFC West showdown on Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown.

The team comes off one of their best performances in team history and looks to keep the ball rolling. Instead of sipping some hot chocolate around the Christmas tree, the Raiders are getting ready to go to war against their division rival.

The last time the two teams played, the Raiders had an early 14-point lead. This time around, they say it's not how they start but how they finish.

The Silver and Black are looking to spoil all Chiefs fans' Christmases and win their first game at Arrowhead since 2020.

The Raiders' offense looks to play like how they did last Thursday when they dropped 63 points on the Chargers. On defense, it's about stopping one guy — quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"It's Patrick Mahomes we got to stop," said Raiders' cornerback Jack Jones. "The magician. You stop the magician, then the act is over."

The last time these two rivals met was at Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders had a lead with two touchdowns in the second quarter before being outscored.

Raiders' offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor says there were a lot of things the team took away from that game specifically and that they are confident they can leave the defending champs' home field with a win.

"Keeping that consistency and finishing how we start. It's not how you start, it's how you finish. We can start as hot as we want, but we got outscored 31-3," Eluemunor said. "That kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth."

Kickoff for the game is set bright and early on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. The Raiders have quite a long shot to make the playoffs, but a win would surely be a great Christmas present for Raider Nation.