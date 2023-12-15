Raiders stomp Chargers 63-21, score most points in franchise history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in historic fashion on Thursday Night Football, winning 63-21 at Allegiant Stadium.

It marks the most points the team has ever scored in a single game. The win improves the Silver and Black to 6-8 on the season and keeps the team's dim playoff hopes alive.

A 42-0 Las Vegas lead marked the most lopsided halftime deficit in Chargers franchise history and tied the Raiders' all-time record for most points scored in a first half. The Raiders' largest lead of the game came early in the third quarter, going on top of Los Angeles 49-0 to eliminate any chances of a Chargers comeback.

In perhaps the finest performance of Aidan O'Connell's rookie season, the Raiders quarterback threw for four touchdowns, 241 yards, and no picks while doing nearly all the damage in the first half. On the receiving end of his four touchdown passes were Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers, and Michael Mayer. Davante Adams joined in on the scoring on a trick play, receiving a touchdown pass from Meyers. Running back Zamir White and rookie wide receiver Tucker each saw their first career touchdowns.

Without quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen, the Easton Stick-led Chargers offense had no answers for the Raiders defense. A shutout first half was highlighted by forcing two fumble recoveries. The Raiders special teams added another fumble recovery to help put their offense in position to build a monstrous lead.

In the second half, the turnovers kept coming. Defensive tackle John Jenkins scooped and scored, and defensive back Jack Jones scored on a pick six.

The Raiders will head to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. local time.