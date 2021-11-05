Watch
Jones' wide receiver role expands to starter for Raiders

David Becker/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:29:03-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones has been targeted seven times this season and has six receptions to his credit, including one walk-off touchdown in a season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Don't be surprised if Jones comes close to matching each one of those stats Sunday against the New York Giants.

Las Vegas is set to take the field for the first time after the fatal crash that has former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III facing felony charges.

Jones will likely go from backup to starter.

