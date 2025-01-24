John Spytek expected to be Las Vegas Raiders new General Manager

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — While it is expected that Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager John Spytek is the Las Vegas Raiders’ next General Manager, fellow ABC station and WFTS sports reporter Kevin Lewis has covered Spytek since 2020.

"He's the engine that makes that front office move,” Lewis said. “When Jason Licht talks about him, it's glowing and he's just a guy who knows how to get things done.”

Spytek helped lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl in 2021 and has another Super Bowl ring with Denver in 2016 when he was a scout for the Broncos. In college, he was teammates with seven time Super Bowl champion and Raiders minority owner, Tom Brady.

"He's [Brady] probably the last signature on the paper that brought Spytek in because Brady's reputation is - if he wants to do something, he wants to do it the best and he's not going to bring a Michigan guy along to bring a buddy along, he wants to build a roster, he wants to win as much in the front office as he did as a player."