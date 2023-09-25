Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol, according to Josh McDaniels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is officially going through NFL concussion protocols.

Head coach Josh McDaniels made the announcement during a press conference on Monday morning.

"There was nothing ever mentioned or talked about relative to that. I'm not even sure what hit or if it was just an accumulation. I have no idea," McDaniels said.

Garoppolo wasn't evaluated for a concussion during the game. He passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions.

According to the NFL's player health and safety website, there are five steps a player has to pass in order to be given the green light to return to the field on game day. That includes symptom limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills, and full football activity where the player is cleared.

It's unclear how soon Garoppolo could get through those protocols but McDaniels said the team will be preparing for all scenarios heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We'll prepare for everybody," McDaniels said. "That would change things to Aidan [O'Connell] if Jimmy wasn't able to progress through the protocol to be able to play. We'll be hard at work to manage that situation the best we can as it progresses through the week."