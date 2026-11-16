Fernando Mendoza shows promise, growing pains as Raiders lose to Seahawks in his first start

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fernando Mendoza waited nine weeks for his opportunity. When it finally arrived Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback of the future took the field against the defending Super Bowl champions with a chance to demonstrate why the franchise made him the No. 1 selection in the NFL draft.

While the Raiders lost for the sixth time in seven games after a 3-0 start, falling 21-13 to the Seahawks, the former Heisman Trophy winner offered glimpses of the athleticism and composure that helped him lead Indiana to a national championship.

Mendoza scored his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard scramble on Las Vegas’ opening possession, capping an 11-play drive that took 7:19 off the clock and gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Seahawks beat Raiders 21-13 to spoil debut start of rookie QB Fernando Mendoza

But what began as an encouraging debut became a lesson in the complexities of facing an elite NFL defense.

“It’s good to get punched in the face because now it’s a great opportunity to grow and learn, and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game,” Mendoza said.

His journey to the starting lineup had been carefully managed.

Rather than immediately handing Mendoza the job, Las Vegas opened the season with veteran Kirk Cousins as the starter, allowing the rookie to study the system and adjust to NFL defenses.

He made his first regular-season appearance on Oct. 11 against New England, completing 6 of 8 passes for 48 yards late in a 45-17 defeat.

The franchise’s direction became clearer Tuesday, when Las Vegas traded Cousins to Minnesota, clearing the way for Mendoza’s debut.

Mendoza credited Cousins with preparing him for the opportunity.

“If I started like Week 1, it would have looked a lot different without Kirk’s mentorship,” Mendoza said. “His mentorship has helped me a lot.”

Mendoza begins his career with a tough matchup

The rookie's first assignment was daunting.

Seattle has one of the NFL’s best defenses, while Raiders coach Klint Kubiak faced the team he helped guide to a Super Bowl championship as offensive coordinator last season.

Mendoza initially appeared comfortable.

After Foley Fatukasi forced Seattle quarterback Drew Lock to fumble, Mendoza took over at the Seahawks 46-yard line. He completed all three passes on the drive for 20 yards before scrambling for the touchdown on third-and-goal.

But Seattle tightened its coverage, limited opportunities downfield and forced the Raiders into a conservative approach. The loss of tight end Brock Bowers to an ankle injury further complicated matters.

Mendoza was sacked six times by Seattle's Dark Side defense, and Las Vegas failed to convert any of its seven third-down opportunities in the second half.

“Coach (Mike) Macdonald, he was playing chess, and he fooled me,” Mendoza said of Seattle’s defensive adjustments. “I need to be better, be more composed in the pocket.”

Kubiak acknowledged he should have continued calling the rollout plays that helped Mendoza succeed early.

“Should have done more of that for sure,” Kubiak said.

Trailing by 11 in the fourth quarter, Mendoza connected with Ashton Jeanty on a 38-yard catch-and-run, the Raiders’ longest pass play. But he followed it with two errant throws into the end zone.

Mendoza refused to blame his protection for the six sacks.

“A lot of the sacks today, if not all of them, were on me, not any on the offensive line,” he said.

Perhaps the most meaningful moment came after Mendoza learned that thousands of fans had stayed seated to celebrate his first touchdown, honoring his mother, Elsa, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair.

“I was not aware of that,” Mendoza said. “Means a lot to my family and ... in a dark day, it brings a smile to my face.”

The Raiders have searched for years for an answer at quarterback, and they hope they've found it in Mendoza, who is eager to improve after his debut start.

“It wasn’t the experience that the team wanted or that I wanted,” Mendoza said. “But it’s a great opportunity to learn and get better.”