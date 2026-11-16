Seahawks beat Raiders 21-13 to spoil debut start of rookie QB Fernando Mendoza

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Lock passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-breaking 71-yard scoring toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Seattle Seahawks beat Las Vegas 21-13 on Sunday to spoil the debut start of Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The defending Super Bowl champion but injury-riddled Seahawks (6-4), playing their first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium, have won three of four entering their bye week.

Las Vegas (4-6), which lost standout tight end Brock Bowers to a right ankle injury, has lost six of seven.

Facing Seattle's Dark Side defense, even in the venue known as the “Death Star,” figured to be a demanding obstacle for Mendoza. The top pick in this year's draft, elevated after Kirk Cousins was traded Tuesday to Minnesota, looked sharp early in leading the Raiders to 10 points on their first two drives. But then the Seahawks suffocated Mendoza, sacking him six times and holding him to 143 yards passing.

Mendoza relied on his legs, rushing six times for 22 yards, including a 10-yard quarterback draw to punctuate the Raiders' first drive.

Though Mendoza might one day become a star for the Raiders, Lock outdueled him while again filling in for injured starter Sam Darnold. Smith-Njigba will make just about any quarterback look good, and he finished with eight catches for 171 yards. His deep TD catch midway through the third quarter that gave the Seahawks a 21-10 lead.

Mendoza was the fifth No. 1 pick to start at quarterback in Week 10 or later in the common-draft era, and none of those QBs won their opening game.

It didn't help that the Raiders' already struggling run game again was stifled by a Seattle defense that seldom gives up much on the ground. The Seahawks have gone 39 consecutive games, including the playoffs, without allowing a 100-yard rusher, and Las Vegas as a team rushed for just 65 yards.

Las Vegas' much-maligned defense did end a streak of giving up at least 30 points in six straight games. The Raiders hold that record with four other teams.

2 white hats in officiating crew

Two referees worked the game, with Bill Vinovich the lead official and Carl Cheffers officially the umpire. Brad Allen had been assigned to be the referee, but the national grounding of flights on Friday and the resulting disruption in air service forced the NFL to make changes to its crews.

There appeared to be confusion late in the first half when Vinovich signaled first down for the Raiders, but the officiating crew switched to fourth down. Mendoza picked up the first down on the following play off a scramble. The official statistics had it listed as a first-down play before the snap.

Injuries

Seahawks: Their banged-up offensive line suffered another setback when RT Abraham Lucas was injured in the second quarter. LG Quenton Nelson (knee) and LT Charles Cross (ankle) were inactive. ... RB George Holani (knee) went out in the first quarter.

Up next

Seahawks: At San Francisco on Nov. 29.

Raiders: At Denver next Sunday.