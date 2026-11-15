Raiders TE Brock Bowers exits with a right ankle injury vs. the Seahawks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers injured his right ankle less than four minutes into Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
He twice came back onto the field after getting hurt, but was ruled out as the second half began.
Bowers caught two passes for 18 yards, ending his streak of seven consecutive games with at least 70 yards receiving, which matched a record for a tight end. Rob Gronkowski accomplished that in 2014.
Bowers has 50 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season. He was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2024, when he had 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five TDs, but battled a knee injury nearly all of last season, and missed the first two games this year after undergoing knee surgery.
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Seahawks beat Raiders 21-13 to spoil debut start of rookie QB Fernando MendozaThe Seattle Seahawks beat Las Vegas 21-13 on Sunday to spoil the debut start of Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza takes practice field for first time as starterRaiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza took the podium on Wednesday for the first time as the starting quarterback for Las Vegas.
Mendoza praises Cousins for helping him become the starter.Fernando Mendoza praises Kirk Cousins for helping him become the Raiders' starting quarterback.
FULL PRESSER: Raiders introduce Fernando Mendoza as starting quarterbackFernando Mendoza took the podium for the first time as starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders. He took questions from reporters about Kirk Cousins' mentorship and his future as the Raiders open a new chapter in team history.