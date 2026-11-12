Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza takes practice field for first time as starter

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Fernando Mendoza took the practice field for the first time as the Raiders' starting quarterback, smiling from ear to ear taking the podium on Wednesday.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can't thank everybody that's supported me up to this point," Mendoza said.

Mendoza said one of his biggest supporters has been former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round draft pick on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline.

WATCH: Mendoza has high remarks for Cousins

Mendoza praises Cousins for helping him become the starter.

"[I] want to say thank you to the Raiders for the opportunity they gave me this past offseason and the chance they gave me to play," Cousins said on Wednesday at the Vikings facility. "You know, it was tough to leave a building that you've spent some time with the guys and built a rapport — grateful for them and the people there."

"I really truly from the bottom of my heart want to thank Kirk and the entire Cousins family," Mendoza said ."The quarterback room that we have and that we had with Kirk was such a special moment and a nice family."

Another member of their football family, quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, has helped Mendoza prepare for the moment.

"Sometimes Coach Sully will reference back to 'Spring Fernando,' and I'm a lot more confident as a quarterback," Mendoza said.

Mendoza is taking a number of lessons learned into Week 10 against the reigning Super Bowl Champions and Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak's former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

"Kirk has taught me a multitude of lessons," Mendoza said. "Number one — always being prepared. And then second off is to be yourself. When we were all here, all three of us, we prepared like the starter. Aidan [O'Connell]

and I will continue that rhythm and do our job and execute the offense because at the end of the day, the quarterback is only one eleventh, and I need to do my job to best showcase all the other talents we have on the offense and on the team."

Watch Mendoza's full press conference below:

FULL PRESSER: Raiders introduce Fernando Mendoza as starting quarterback

The Raiders host the Seahawks on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 1:05 p.m.