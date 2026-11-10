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Las Vegas Raiders trade Kirk Cousins to Minnesota in exchange for 3rd round draft pick, report says

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Justine Willard/AP Photo/Justine Willard
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Justine Willard)
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LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, setting up his reunion with the Vikings ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

In return for Cousins, ESPN reports the Raiders will receive a 2027 third-round draft pick. As of 11:45 a.m., the Raiders have not confirmed the trade.

Cousins, a veteran NFL quarterback who previously spent six seasons in Minnesota, has played some of the best football of his career in Las Vegas this year, passing for over 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns in 9 starts.

Klint Kubiak shuts down speculation about Kirk Cousins's starter status:

Kirk Cousins will remain the starter for Week 8

News of the trade is already prompting speculation about whether the Raiders will start No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza or put Aidan O'Connell back under center.

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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist