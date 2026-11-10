Las Vegas Raiders trade Kirk Cousins to Minnesota in exchange for 3rd round draft pick, report says

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly traded quarterback Kirk Cousins to Minnesota, setting up his reunion with the Vikings ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

In return for Cousins, ESPN reports the Raiders will receive a 2027 third-round draft pick. As of 11:45 a.m., the Raiders have not confirmed the trade.

Cousins, a veteran NFL quarterback who previously spent six seasons in Minnesota, has played some of the best football of his career in Las Vegas this year, passing for over 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns in 9 starts.

Klint Kubiak shuts down speculation about Kirk Cousins's starter status:

Kirk Cousins will remain the starter for Week 8

News of the trade is already prompting speculation about whether the Raiders will start No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza or put Aidan O'Connell back under center.