Chargers vs. Raiders game makes history with NFL's 1st all-Black officiating crew and 3 women

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black officiating crew worked the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — on the field and in the replay booth.

Also for the first time, three women worked the game Thursday night, one on the field and two in the booth. Maia Chaka was the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.

Ronald Torbert, who began as an NFL official in 2010, was the referee.

Las Vegas won 63-21.

MORE: Raiders stomp Chargers 63-21, score most points in franchise history

A statement from team owner Dean Spanos revealed that the team decided to relieve head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco following the blowout.