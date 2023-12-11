Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz headlining Netflix live sports event at Mandalay Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two of the best tennis players in the world are coming to Las Vegas.

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam men's singles champion, will take on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in "The Netflix Slam" at Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena. The two were supposed to play each other in an event at the MGM Grand this past March. However, they both had to cancel due to injuries.

According to a press release, the new event is scheduled for March 3, 2024 at noon. The event will be live streamed on the streaming service as a dual broadcast for English and Spanish-speaking markets.

"I'm very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world," Nadal said. "I'm also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis."

"I'm honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas," Alcaraz said. "He's an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on tour and i look forward to our match."

Tickets start at $88 and will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. on axs.com.