MGM Grand cancels 'The Slam' tennis event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Injuries are causing MGM Rewards to cancel 'The Slam' tennis event that was scheduled for Sunday.

That's after U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz pulled his hamstring, which he announced on Twitter Tuesday.

"I am very disappointed that I can't play this weekend in Las Vegas and put on a great show for my fans," Alcaraz said. "I will return to the court when I'm 100% and look forward to joining Rafa at MGM Grand for a match in the near future."

Unfortunately I won't be able to play in @AbiertoTelcel. I have a grade 1 strain in my right hamstring that will keep me out for several days, according to the tests we did this morning. pic.twitter.com/speM91ejom — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) February 28, 2023

He had just returned to the ATP tour in February after not competing for more than three months due to abdominal and hamstring injuries.

Alcaraz was originally scheduled to play top tennis player Rafael Nadal who pulled out of the event in February due to an injury he suffered earlier this year.

MGM Rewards said fans who purchased tickets through AXS.com will receive an automatic refund to their credit card within 30 business days. Fans who purchased through any third-party ticket seller should reach out to their original point of purchase. Individuals who purchased room and ticket packages through MGM Resorts will receive an automatic refund to their credit card within 30 business days.

